Keshub Mahindra, ex-Mahindra Group chairman, passes away

During Keshub Mahindra’s chairmanship, the Mahindra Group grew from a manufacturer of automobiles to a federation of companies

April 12, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:29 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Keshub Mahindra, former chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra. File

Keshub Mahindra, former chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra. File | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

Former chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, Keshub Mahindra, passed away at the age of 99 on April 12.

Keshub Mahindra retired from the board of the company at the conclusion of M&M’s annual meeting on August 8, 2012. He had joined the board in 1948 and was elected chairman in 1963.

During his chairmanship, the Mahindra Group grew from a manufacturer of automobiles to a federation of companies operating in a range of businesses including automobiles, tractors, auto components, Information Technology, real estate, financial services and hospitality.

Keshub Mahindra also served on a large number of boards and councils in the public and private sector.

In 2010, a court in Bhopal convicted all seven accused, including Mahindra, in the Bhopal gas tragedy case and awarded them a maximum of two years’ imprisonment. He was the non-executive Chairman of Union Carbide when the industrial disaster took place.

