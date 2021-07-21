Ex-JLL India chief Nair is Colliers’ new India CEO

Colliers, a professional services and investment management company, has announced the appointment of Ramesh Nair as its chief executive officer for India and MD, market development for Asia, with immediate effect.

Mr. Nair joins Colliers from JLL India, where he held the position of CEO and country head, leading over 12,000 people. He had a long stint with JLL from 1999. He brought a wide range of experience in working across diverse asset classes and markets, advising leading domestic and multinational owners, investors, and occupiers said Colliers in a statement on Wednesday.

Based in Mumbai, Mr. Nair will work in partnership with Sankey Prasad, CMD of Colliers in India, to lead the business.

“Colliers’ decentralised operating model, enterprising culture, service excellence, mindset and global branding make me excited about what we can achieve for our clients in India and Asia,’’ said Mr. Nair.