Ex-Audi India MD Perschke joins Goldstone Technologies’ board

August 19, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - MUMBAI

Goldstone Technologies (GTL), which is into business intelligence, data analytics and EV technology supported by AI has announced the appointment of Michael Perschke, formerly MD of Audi India and an electric vehicle (EV) expert, as its board member.

As the CEO and Board Member of Ǫuantron AG, a German provider of clean battery and hydrogen-powered e-mobility solutions for commercial vehicles, Mr. Perschke’s appointment is expected to help Goldstone Technologies in sustainable transformation and innovation, the company said.

In his previous leadership roles, Mr Perschke’s career includes being the founder-CEO of Automobili Pininfarina, Senior Director at Audi AG, Managing Director at Audi India, and Director Steering of the National Safety Code at the Volkswagen Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had also assumed key roles at Mitsubishi in Europe, and Mercedes- Benz in India and China.

“I am honored to join Goldstone Technologies as a Director on the Board, further contributing to the transformation of Goldstone Technologies into an AI-driven technology powerhouse,” Mr Perschke said in a statement.

“Our focus will be on developing and supporting sustainable, zero-emission SaaS platforms and products that have the potential to reshape the industry,” he added.

Deepankar Tiwari, a Member of the Board of GTL in a statement said, “Michael Perschke’s expertise in the electric vehicle industry and visionary leadership will greatly enhance our commitment to sustainable innovation.”

“His appointment is a significant milestone in our journey toward pioneering eco-friendly mobility solutions and AI-driven advancements,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.