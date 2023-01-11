ADVERTISEMENT

EVs take centre stage at auto expo 2023

January 11, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST

N Anand

Kia India MD Tae-Jin Park, chief sales & business officer MyungSik Sohn and vice president Hardeep Singh Brar unveil Kia’s ‘KA4’ luxury MPV on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

Alternative fuel vehicles, predominantly electric vehicles (EVs), took centre stage at the Auto Show 2023, which began in Greater Noida on Wednesday.

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland (ALL) unveiled seven vehicles based on fuel cells, LNG, CNG, battery EV, and hydrogen internal combustion engine, besides a mini passenger bus.

ALL’s EV arm Switch Mobility rolled out an ‘intelligent EV series’ aimed at addressing last-mile and mid-mile connectivity applications in India.

Maruti Suzuki showcased its concept vehicle eVX, Suzuki’s first global strategic EV. The vehicle is expected to make its India debut by 2025.

Kia Motors exhibited its concept SUV EV9 and KA4. The auto major also plans to invest ₹2,000 crore in India in EV related R&D, manufacturing and infrastructure development.

BYD unveiled a limited edition of its 5-seater e-SUV ATTO 3. Greaves Cotton showcased six new EV two- and three-wheelers while foraying into electric power trains. VE Commercial Vehicles displayed a range of future-ready mobility solutions, while Cummins Group India made a debut with fuel-agnostic platform and its diverse range of hydrogen technologies power solutions.

The 16th edition of the Auto Show is being held after a gap of three years due to COVID-19.

While SIAM has termed it the “biggest” show, most German, Japanese and Chinese auto firms have kept away. The show is open to the public from Friday.

