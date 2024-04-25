GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Evonik opens R&D hub, new office at Thane, India

April 25, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
The company’s new office spans an area of 100,000 square feet and features labs for its existing business lines, which cater to various industries.

The company's new office spans an area of 100,000 square feet and features labs for its existing business lines, which cater to various industries. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

German specialty chemicals major Evonik has announced the opening of its R&D hub and new office in Thane near Mumbai, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the company in India.

“The Evonik India Research Hub (EIRH), as it will be called, marks a significant milestone in Evonik’s development journey in India and underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to further growth in the Indian market,” Evonik India said in a statement.

“It will be dedicated to advancing solutions that contribute to sustainability,” it added.

These include pharmaceutical, oral care, personal care, food, feed, agriculture, tyre, rubber, plastics, oil & gas, batteries, metal & ceramics, electronics, toners, paper, adhesives & sealants, home care, paint & coatings, printing inks, construction, emulsion, textiles, metalworking fluid and compounding.

New labs will also be started this year, providing customers with proximity to industries associated with bio-surfactants, skin and hair products, automotive, furniture and mattress applications, the company said.

The company currently employs approximately 850 employees in India in its three entities. With the opening of EIRH, it is planning to create more jobs for its new labs and related operations.

Its manufacturing sites are located in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Vinod Paremal, President and Managing Director, Evonik India said, “We believe that our new office will not only facilitate greater collaboration and synergy among our team members but will also enable us to better meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners.”

Evonik operates in more than 100 countries worldwide and generated sales of €15.3 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €1.66 billion in 2023.

