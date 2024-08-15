Everyday AI, less than 2 years away from mainstream adoption: Gartner

Everyday AI and digital employee experience (DEX) are projected to reach mainstream adoption in less than two years according to the Gartner, Inc. “Everyday AI promises to remove digital friction, by helping employees write, research, collaborate and ideate,” said Matt Cain, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner. “It is a core part of DEX, which is a concentrated effort to remove digital friction and improve workforce digital dexterity, which itself is one of the key factors that will drive organizational prosperity through 2030,’‘ he said. According to him, 2024 has been a critical year for digital workplace application leaders, as the focus on hybrid and remote work dwindles and the need for a strategic concentration on everyday AI rises. Everyday AI was crucial to enhance workforce productivity, Gartner further said. “Everyday AI technology aims to help employees deliver work with speed, comprehensiveness and confidence,” said Adam Preset, VP Analyst at Gartner. “It supports a new way of working, where intelligent software is acting as more of a collaborator than a tool. The digital workplace is now entering the era of everyday AI.” Everyday AI would become more sophisticated, moving from services that, for example, can sort and summarize chats and email messages to services that can write a report with minimal guidance, said Preset, adding, “In many ways, everyday AI is the future of workforce productivity.”