Everton Tea India eyes new markets to increase sales volume

Everton Tea India Pvt. Ltd. has drawn up plans to increase tea bags production capacity by 20% at its Sri City SEZ unit, near Nellore to cater to the needs of export market, said a top executive.

“Currently, we are producing 2.8 million tea bags per day, and it will be increased to 3.6 million tea bags by CY25,” said its General Manager Roshan Gunawardhana during an interaction.

As part of expansion, two more machines will be added taking the total to 23. It would cost around ₹20 crore and would be funded by the parent company, he said.

According to him, the expansion will occur in the adjacent facility and civil work will start in couple of months. With the increase in production capacity, R&D lab will be moved to the new block, he said.

The company packs over 150 varieties of tea bags, of which nearly 120 varieties are for private label segment such as Walmart, Coop, Coles, Sam’s Club and Carrefour and balance are exported under Everton brand.

“Ours is a 100% export-oriented unit, with 60% being shipped to our parent firm in Italy, 30% to customers in Mexico and 10% to Australia and Central Asia. Thus taking the total to more than 30 countries,” he said.

Having forayed recently into Germany, Italy, France and Poland, the company is eyeing new markets such as Netherlands, Norway, Denmark and Central America.

The Indian subsidiary of Everton SpA, Italy commenced its operation in Sri City SEZ during 2012 with two machines making two lakh flavoured and herbal tea bags per day. Today it is churning out 2.8 million tea bags with 21 machines. Two machines were added in CY23.

During FY24, the company posted revenue of ₹100 crore and this year, it hopes to do ₹115 crore.

Sri City Founder and Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy said that Everton’s sales performance peaked during Covid. It broke the myth that tea cannot cure COVID.

He also said that most of the employees were women and they came from the neighbouring villages.

