GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Everton Tea India eyes new markets to increase sales volume

Published - June 24, 2024 10:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

N Anand
Everton Tea India General Manager Roshan Gunawardhana says currently they are producing 2.8 million tea bags per day, and it will be increased to 3.6 million tea bags by CY25

Everton Tea India General Manager Roshan Gunawardhana says currently they are producing 2.8 million tea bags per day, and it will be increased to 3.6 million tea bags by CY25 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Everton Tea India Pvt. Ltd. has drawn up plans to increase tea bags production capacity by 20% at its Sri City SEZ unit, near Nellore to cater to the needs of export market, said a top executive.

“Currently, we are producing 2.8 million tea bags per day, and it will be increased to 3.6 million tea bags by CY25,” said its General Manager Roshan Gunawardhana during an interaction.

As part of expansion, two more machines will be added taking the total to 23. It would cost around ₹20 crore and would be funded by the parent company, he said.

According to him, the expansion will occur in the adjacent facility and civil work will start in couple of months. With the increase in production capacity, R&D lab will be moved to the new block, he said.

The company packs over 150 varieties of tea bags, of which nearly 120 varieties are for private label segment such as Walmart, Coop, Coles, Sam’s Club and Carrefour and balance are exported under Everton brand.

“Ours is a 100% export-oriented unit, with 60% being shipped to our parent firm in Italy, 30% to customers in Mexico and 10% to Australia and Central Asia. Thus taking the total to more than 30 countries,” he said.

Having forayed recently into Germany, Italy, France and Poland, the company is eyeing new markets such as Netherlands, Norway, Denmark and Central America.

The Indian subsidiary of Everton SpA, Italy commenced its operation in Sri City SEZ during 2012 with two machines making two lakh flavoured and herbal tea bags per day. Today it is churning out 2.8 million tea bags with 21 machines. Two machines were added in CY23.

During FY24, the company posted revenue of ₹100 crore and this year, it hopes to do ₹115 crore.

Sri City Founder and Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy said that Everton’s sales performance peaked during Covid. It broke the myth that tea cannot cure COVID.

He also said that most of the employees were women and they came from the neighbouring villages.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.