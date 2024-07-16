GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eveready Industries unveils siren torch for women, elderly

Published - July 16, 2024 08:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Eveready Industries India Ltd (EIIL), which is into battery and flashlights, has unveiled the Eveready Siren Torch, a ‘first-of-its-kind‘ flashlight with safety alarm for the safety of women, elderly and farmers. 

Priced at ₹225, the siren flashlight emits a loud 100dbA safety alarm when the user pulls the attached key chain in a distressing situation, sufficient to attract attention and rush help. Suvamoy Saha, Managing Director, Eveready Industries India Ltd said the company for this product has a manufacturing capacity of 1 lakh units a month and targets to sell 10 lakh units by the end of this financial year.  He said the company has been manufacturing different range of products targeted at different segments of Indian population. “This is a first of kind product in India and will go a long way to provide security to women and others. We want every family should have a Siren Torch.” The company has created an advertising campaign in association with Ogilvy India and has tied up with NGOs to ensure that the product reaches women and others. 

