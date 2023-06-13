ADVERTISEMENT

EV maker Ozotec plans to raise ₹150 crore for expansion

June 13, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

Ozotec’s Bheem EV two-wheeler unveiled in Coimbatore on Tuesday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ozotec Automobile, a manufacturer of electric two-wheelers, said it plans to raise ₹150 crore equity for expansion.

K. Barathan, Director of the Coimbatore-based firm, told The Hindu that the company unveiled Filo, a two-wheeler EV in 2020, and had the capacity to manufacture 500 to 600 EVs a month (Filo and Filo + models).

The company is setting up a separate production line to manufacture the Bheem model of EVs. “The capacity will be to make 2,000 to 3,000 vehicles a month,” he said. Production of Bheem, a multi-purpose and all terrain vehicle that is designed and developed in-house, would begin in three months here and deliveries would commence in four months, Mr. Barathan said. “When production goes up we [would] need funds. We are looking at equity and joint ventures,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ozotec has nearly 50 showrooms/service stations now and this would be ramped up to 150 in another three months, he said. The company expects a higher demand for Bheem in rural areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US