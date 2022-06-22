EV maker Okinawa to set up plant in Rajasthan for ₹500 crore

The plant will have an annual capacity of 10 lakh units

The plant will have an annual capacity of 10 lakh units

Electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa Autotech on Wednesday said it will invest ₹500 crore to set up a new manufacturing plant at Karoli in Rajasthan with an annual capacity of 10 lakh units.

The plant, which will be the company’s third, will be spread across 30 acre and fully operational from October 2023, the company said in a statement, adding that the plant will employ more than 5,000 people.

“The R&D facilities planned in the mega factory will be futuristic to ensure we meet the sector's demand ahead. The mega factory will not only concentrate on the manufacturing of vehicles. It will also have a supplier park that will take account of motor, controllers, battery packs and other electrical parts meant to support the complete EV ecosystem,” Jeetender Sharma, Founder and MD, Okinawa Autotech, said.

This plant will consist of in-house automatic robotic battery manufacturing unit along with an in-house motor and controller plant, the company said, adding that there will be robotic automation of plastic body parts moulding and a state-of-the-art paint shop to facilitate the localisation in the production process.

The entire range, consisting of two product lines viz. scooters and motorcycles, under the joint venture with Tacita, both for domestic as well as international markets, will be rolled out from this plant.