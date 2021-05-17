EV maker Okinawa to invest ₹150 crore

MUMBAI

17 May 2021 23:15 IST

Okinawa Autotech, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer, will invest ₹150 crore during the current financial year to grow its product portfolio and on-ground footprint, MD & founder Jeetender Sharma said. He said in FY21 the company clocked revenues of ₹155 crore and sold 30,930 units. This was despite the pandemic severely impacting the auto industry, resulting in lesser sales.

The company said its Praise Pro model emerged as the top-selling electric scooter and it was successful in rolling out B2B electric two-wheeler Okinawa Dual, which is deployed in the delivery sector, improving efficiency for businesses.

To make e-mobility more accessible and affordable for end-consumers, the company has also forged strategic partnerships with financial institutions and e-commerce companies such as Edelweiss, Credr, Zest Money, and Beep Cart, Okinawa said.