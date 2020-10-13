EV maker Ather to set up 135 charging stations

MUMBAI

13 October 2020

The facility can be used by all EVs

As part of its plans to provide fast-charging infrastructure for electric vehicle (EV) adoption in the country, EV manufacturer Ather Energy has announced it would set up charging stations at an additional 135 locations in 11 cities by December 2020.

The infrastructure is being laid by Ather Grid, which has created charging facilities in Bengaluru and Chennai. Now, fast-charging stations will be set up in nine new markets besides these two, the firm said.

Ather Energy has 37 fast-charging stations in Bengaluru and 13 in Chennai, and now the total would be 150 charging stations across India, the company added.

The installation of grid points will begin before deliveries of its e-scooter Ather 450X in November 2020, it said.

Ather Grid fast-charging network can be used by all electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers.

As part of Phase 1 of the rapid expansion, the company will install about 5-10 fast-charging points before delivery in each of the new markets it will expand to.