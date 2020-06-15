EV maker Ampere to continue investing in people, technology, capacity

Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton Ltd., will continue to invest in people, technology and capacity during the current fiscal. “In the new normal, people might shift from shared mobility to personal and affordable mobility,” said Nagesh Basavanhalli, MD and CEO, Greaves Cotton Ltd. “Our investments for current fiscal are on track and we will keep investing in people, technology and capacity. We are evaluating how much to invest for the next two to three quarters,” he said.

UnveilingLaunching the a new trendy its electric scooter Magnus Pro, he said: “Greaves is an established player delivering affordable and eco-friendly mobility solutions. We have invested in talent, technology and infrastructure to build a sustainable ecosystem.”

Stating that the electric vehicle segment grew 20% year-on-year, while he said Ampere Vehicles posted a 30% growth last year, he said. He added the launch of new vehicle would accelerate production of electric vehicles both in the B2B and B2C segments and strengthen Ampere’s position in the last mile mobility segment.

According to Mr. Basavanhalli, the electric vehicles will have more local content and the company has drawn road map for the next four quarters to accelerate the process, post COVID-19. Currently, the company has a market share of 20%.

The Magnus Pro, is priced at ₹73,990 (ex-showroom price), can cover 75-80 kms per charge. The scooter is available in four colours. It is available in Bengaluru and will soon it will be rolled out in other parts of the country, said P. Sanjeev, chief operating officer, Ampere Electric.

Magnus Pro offers multiple advanced features such as anti-theft alarm, digital LCD cluster, mobile charging point, bright LED lights, LED DRLs, telescopic suspension, 450mm leg space and large storage boot space, he said.