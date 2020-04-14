EV industry waits for demand recovery

The electric vehicle (EV) industry, which has been severely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 like the rest of the industry, believes that the tide will turn post normalcy is achieved.
Sohinder Gill, Director General, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) said “Looking at the current situation in the country, the extension of the lockdown is the right move.”
“This is the testing time for the EV industry, which is at the nascent stage, and I appeal to all the stakeholders to conserve cash, take care of our workmen and utilise this time to plan ahead,” he said.
“We are confident that the industry will be able to spring back into action to recover the losses due to this shutdown,” he added.
