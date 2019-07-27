EV industry upbeat, ICE players seek Govt.’s help

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has said the government’s vision of increasing electric mobility in the country has been acknowledged by the GST Council through its decision to slash tax on EVs (electric vehicles).

“Over [time], this will help popularise EVs,” Rajan Wadhera, president, SIAM said.

He said since the automotive industry is currently going through a difficult time, the government must intervene to stimulate demand so that the industry can turn around.

S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said the tax benefit will help create an ecosystem that will encourage faster mass adoption of EVs.

“This strategic decision by GST council will further strengthen confidence of prospective buyers for electric mobility in future,” he said.

Rahil Ansari, head, Audi India, said, the move would definitely give a boost to EVs in India and that it would motivate customers to buy both entry-level EVs as well as luxury EVs that will enter the market. “While these are great steps for the future, short-term measures supporting the overall industry, as also the luxury segment, are required by the government. All players are struggling with declining sales,in turn leading to production cuts and may lead to job losses, too. The draft notification on hiking registration for ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles is detrimental to the overall development. We need support, not penalties.” he added.

Tarun Mehta, co-founder & CEO, Ather Energy, said, “The reduction of GST rates from 12% to 5% reduces the upfront cost of buying a vehicle by ₹8000-₹10,000. Compounded by the tax rebates offered in the Union Budget, today electric vehicles are an affordable upgrade from existing ICE options.”

He said, “As a manufacturer, we would like the Centre to review the current taxation framework applicable on raw material and the final product. There is an inherent inverted duty structure as the GST input on raw material and other overheads are on average of 18% wherein the output is now going to be pegged at 5%. This structure results in significant working capital blockage.

Sohinder Gill, director general, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) said the move would “reduce the gap between EVs and IC Engine vehicles. The EV industry now awaits corresponding reduction of 18% GST on spare batteries,” he said

Pankaj Tiwari, India business head, Avan Motors, said the measure will accelerate the growth of sustainable mobility ecosystem in the country.