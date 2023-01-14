EV firm Revolt Motors to be Rattanindia’s wholly owned subsidiary

January 14, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MUMBAI

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. said it has completed acquisition of 100% shareholding in the electric motorcycles company Revolt Motors. Revolt Motors will now be a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd., it said. Revolt Motors has its manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana, and currently has 30 dealerships across the country. “With this 100% acquisition of Revolt Motors, RattanIndia Enterprises seeks to significantly scale up Revolt’s growth and make it the largest EV two wheeler company in the country,” the company said. Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. said, “The country needs environmentally sustainable mobility solutions and Revolt will surely be a leader in this transformation. We are fully geared up to make Revolt the largest EV motorcycle company in the country.”