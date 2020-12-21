Business

Eureka Forbes undergoes rebranding exercise

Special Correspondent MUMBAI 21 December 2020 22:49 IST
Updated: 21 December 2020 22:49 IST

Eureka Forbes Ltd., after three decades of operations, has unveiled a new rebranding exercise to have better positioning in the market.

Marzin Shroff, CEO and managing director, Eureka ForbesLtd,said: “Our focus continues to be the health of consumers with a commitment to filling a need gap in their lives. With the new brand identity, we aim to move forward and upward by being curious, empowered and resilient.”

It recently introduced Ayur, á water purifier that dispenses water infused with the goodness of seven Ayurvedic herbs and spices.

Advertising
Advertising

Now, the company is planning to introduce a vacuum cleaner called the Forbes Robo Vac and Mop, coupled with a cordless vacuum cleaner and the Forbes DiWa, a surface disinfectant generator.

“There will be two consumer-facing brands across categories of cleaning, air, health conditioners, security systems – Aquaguard and Forbes,” the company said in a statement.

Brands like Euroclean, Forbes Vacuum Cleaners, Dr Aeroguard, Aeroguard, Forbes Health Conditioners, Eurovigil, Eurosecure are now part of the Forbes brand. The rest will be clubbed under the Aquaguard brand.

Comments
More In Business
Read more...