Eureka Forbes undergoes rebranding exercise

Eureka Forbes Ltd., after three decades of operations, has unveiled a new rebranding exercise to have better positioning in the market.

Marzin Shroff, CEO and managing director, Eureka ForbesLtd,said: “Our focus continues to be the health of consumers with a commitment to filling a need gap in their lives. With the new brand identity, we aim to move forward and upward by being curious, empowered and resilient.”

It recently introduced Ayur, á water purifier that dispenses water infused with the goodness of seven Ayurvedic herbs and spices.

Now, the company is planning to introduce a vacuum cleaner called the Forbes Robo Vac and Mop, coupled with a cordless vacuum cleaner and the Forbes DiWa, a surface disinfectant generator.

“There will be two consumer-facing brands across categories of cleaning, air, health conditioners, security systems – Aquaguard and Forbes,” the company said in a statement.

Brands like Euroclean, Forbes Vacuum Cleaners, Dr Aeroguard, Aeroguard, Forbes Health Conditioners, Eurovigil, Eurosecure are now part of the Forbes brand. The rest will be clubbed under the Aquaguard brand.

