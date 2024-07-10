GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eton Solutions introduces ERP platform AtlasFive in India, onboards Catamaran as customer 

Updated - July 10, 2024 09:55 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 09:54 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Eton Solutions, which is into cloud-based services for the family offices has unveiled its ERP platform – AtlasFive in India by onboarding Catamaran, the family office of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy as its first customer.

“The ERP platform provides a secure and sophisticated infrastructure that aligns with Catamaran’s governance philosophy,” Eton Solutions said in a statement. Deepak Padaki, President, Catamaran, said, “We chose AtlasFive for its proven ability to streamline investment management across multiple asset classes and support our growth objectives.”

“The platform’s advanced workflow automation capabilities will help integrate back-office operations with portfolio management, enhancing our productivity in investment activities,” he added. Satyen Patel, Executive Chairman, Eton Solutions, said, “The emergence of India as a financial powerhouse with the third largest concentration of billionaires in the world after China and the USA, fits squarely with Eton Solutions’ international expansion plans.”  “India is a critical market within our global growth strategy, and we are bullish about the opportunities in this geography, and about servicing the diaspora internationally from India. The fact that we are gearing up to open our next Technology Center in GIFT City very soon is a testimony to our commitment,” he added.

According to the company AtlasFive addresses key operational challenges for family offices by ensuring timely access to data, reducing reliance on multiple systems, and simplifying the management of complex transactions.

