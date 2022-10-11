Ethanol holds tremendous potential for India: Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT

Ethanol holds tremendous potential for India as an indigenous and clean energy source that can significantly reduce fossil fuel consumption, energy import bills and carbon emissions, said Toyota on Tuesday.

Being agriculture based, higher use of ethanol as fuel would also increase farmer incomes and create new jobs, thereby boosting the rural economy besides increasing revenue for the government from surplus sugar and food grains, it said.

India already has achieved 10% ethanol blending five months ahead of schedule while the implementation of 20% ethanol blending in petrol by 2025-26 is expected to substitute 86 million barrels of gasoline, thereby leading to forex savings of ₹30,000 crore for India, as well as reducing 10 million tons of carbon emissions, the auto major said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota has on Tuesday launched its pilot project on Flexi-Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FFV-SHEV) in India. The initiative marked the company’s first step to promote and create awareness on Ethanol along with its advanced Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle technology.

Toyota has a mandate to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 throughout the entire lifecycle of its products. “We aspire to go beyond the tailpipe emissions, and take a more holistic and society focused approach in our sustainable interventions,’‘ said the company.