Estonia for improving trade ties with India

The Republic of Estonia is keen on doing more business with India across the spectrum and will urge Estonian firms to invest in India either to set up manufacturing facilities or provide services on the digital front.

“We have Indian ICT and pharma firms in Estonia, and the number of Estonian companies situated in India is growing too,” said Riho Kruuv, Estonian Ambassador to India. “We want more Estonians to set up base in India, due to factors such as lesser labour costs, closer proximity to market, favourable tariffs and logistics,” he said. The two-way trade between the nations is valued at €100 million and the balance of trade is in favour of Estonia.

Estonia will be conducting an India-dedicated Market Seminar in April in Tallinn. “We will explain to participants how to come to India, find partners, invest and increase exports,” he said.

The officials of the Estonian government are also interacting with Indian start-ups to ascertain areas of mutual interest for growth.

“Currently, we are working on the India-Estonia start-up exchange programme, which will initially see 10 Indian start-ups visit Estonia for three months to collaborate and jointly develop products that would be beneficial both for the European Union and the Indian market. We will also take a business delegation led by Ministry of Trade comprising ICT and smart city solutions companies from Estonia to India to explore opportunities,” the Ambassador said.

“We are very pleased to have our Honorary Consul G.S.K. Velu, chairman, Trivitron, helping us to engage with local business houses in Tamil Nadu.”

Mr. Kruuv said his compatriots were front-runners in using mobile technology for large-scale rendering of public services. “We are leaders in providing digital solutions.

“In terms of e-governance, more than 3,000 services are provided to the general public using digital identity.We are now offering same technology platform to foreigners by e-residency programme, which can be applied for online through the gateway www.indiain.eu. We have done digitisation of services successfully and we are ready to help India,” he said.

“We are a pioneer in smart city technology and there is great scope for technology transfer from our end. The idea here is to export services from Estonia than goods,” said Ankit Bahl, Advisor, Trade and Investment, Estonia Embassy in India.