Essar Projects arm wins $62-mn contract from Papua New Guinea

Essar Projects PNG, (EPPNG), a subsidiary of Essar Projects Ltd., which is a part of Essar Capital’s technology and services portfolio, has won a contract worth over $62 million from the national government of Papua New Guinea to construct a provincial headquarters and associated works in the Jiwaka province. The contract was won via an international competitive bidding route following a multi-stage short listing and approval process, it said.
“We will strive for timely completion of the project and are thankful to the government of Papua New Guinea for choosing us as its preferred partner once again,” said Srinivas Karri, Project Head, EPPNG.
The contract includes setting up of a world class administrative headquarters for the province of Jiwaka, the youngest province in the country, established in 2012.
It will be designed as an environment friendly smart multi-storied building based on modernized traditional architectural principles of neighbouring countries of Australia and New Zealand and within the country itself.
It will also set up of modern water supply systems including a large reservoir and treatment plant, a sewerage treatment plant with latest technologies including pumping stations, construction of internal roads of up to 20 kilometres and drainage systems and horticulture across the development areas.
