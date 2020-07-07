Essar Port Q1 cargo handling declines 17%

Essar Ports has reported 17 decline in cargo handling in the first quarter (Q1) ending June 30, 2020, at 11.23 MT, as compared to 13.5 MT in the same period last year. The drop was primarily on account of the lockdown enforced in the country to contain the spread of COVID-19.
“There was a dip in cargo handling in April 2020 at 2.52 MT on account of dwindling production of key customers mainly power and steel companies. However, June 2020 cargo grew by 75% to 4.41 MT as compared to April, 2020 volume,” the company said.
“Our terminals, which remained operational despite challenges faced through the successive phases of the lockdown, have clocked an impressive cargo handling of 11.23 MT. We are well-placed and prepared to ensure the nation’s economic engines are up and running in the most efficient manner,” Rajiv Agarwal, CEO & MD, Essar Ports Ltd., said in a statement.
