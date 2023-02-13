ADVERTISEMENT

Essar Oil & Gas Q3 net profit surges almost threefold to ₹97 cr.

February 13, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd. (EOGEPL), which is into unconventional hydrocarbon space, reported third-quarter net profit grew almost threefold y-o-y to ₹97 crore. 

For the quarter ending December 31, 2022, the company reported a revenue of ₹219 crore, up 54% y-o-y.  Prashant Ruia, Director - Essar Capital and EOGEPL, said, “Essar aims to participate in India’s vision of reducing carbon footprint and provide industries with alternative clean fuel at economical prices.”

“We are committed to contribute to India’s vision of becoming a gas-based economy in the next decade by ramping up its gas production,” he said. 

Pankaj Kalra, Chief Executive Officer, EOGEPL said, “My team has done an excellent job in delivering strong operating performance with ramp up in gas production and reduction in internal consumption by 12%.”

“The company continues to focus on key priorities of field upgradation and further reduction in internal consumption which will be acting as a holistic rationalisation of the cost while also adding to the company’s top line,” he added.

