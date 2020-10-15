Business

Essar Oil & Gas appoints Santosh Chandra as CEO

The board of Essar Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Ltd. (EOGEPL) part of Essar Group’s oil and gas business, has appointed Santosh Chandra, a veteran in global upstream industry, as the company’s CEO. EOGEPL is an investee company of Essar Capital. Mr. Chandra has over 30 years of experience. In his current role, he will be spearheading the company’s exploration and production business to higher growth trajectory, the company said in a statement.

