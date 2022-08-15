Essar may invest 1% of capex India

Special Correspondent Mumbai
August 15, 2022 20:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

We promise to create sustainability-based businesses, build future-centric assets and ethical companies which will generate value for all stakeholders for the next 75 years, Mr. Ruia said | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

ADVERTISEMENT

Essar Group would invest 1% of the total capital expenditure of the country in India as it had done earlier, according to group director Prashant Ruia.

He disclosed this while addressing employees on Monday on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations. He did not quantify the investment to be made.  

“We promise to create sustainability-based businesses, build future-centric assets and ethical companies which will generate value for all stakeholders for the next 75 years, he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let us resolve to lead the country into the new economy, the same way we did post liberalisation of the old economy,” he said. 

“It is now time to gain greater global presence, both as India and as Essar,” he added. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Ruia said the group would participate in nation building and “lead the movement for clean and green India with a renewed vision and renewed vigour.”

He said Essar had set up the first private power plant in India, launched the first mobile telecom service, owned the first private oil tanker and built one of India’s largest integrated steel and refinery complex.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app