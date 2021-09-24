Essar inducts hydrocarbon professionals to board

Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd. (EOGEPL) said it has further strengthened its board by appointing experts and experienced hydrocarbon professionals as directors.

EOGEPL, an investee company of Essar Global Fund (EGFL), said it is India’s largest operator of unconventional hydrocarbon acreages.

The new members inducted into the EOGEPL Board include Prashant Ruia, Director, Essar Capital, Jonathan R. Kelafant, Vice President with Advanced Resources International, Inc., Charles Boyer, and Sunil Jain.

Director B.C. Tripathi said, “EOGEPL has been a pioneer of UHC in India with more than 20 years of experience. These appointments will further enhance our overall governance and risk assessment processes, as well as providing insights and value addition towards the business as it continues its transition to low carbon operations.”