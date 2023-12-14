ADVERTISEMENT

Essar Global mulls ₹55,000-cr. investment in Gujarat

December 14, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Essar Global Fund Ltd. said it has signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with the Government of Gujarat for a total investment of about ₹55,000 crore ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

The company said it was in a renewed phase of making strategic investments in the fields of energy transition, power and port sectors in the State. This initiative aims at creating more than 10,000 job opportunities, it said in a statement.

Prashant Ruia, Director, Essar Capital said, “Gujarat has consistently been at the forefront of Essar’s strategic investments. We are delighted to further contribute to the State’s economic progress with an additional investment of ₹55,000 crore in energy and infrastructure sectors.”

Towards energy transition, Essar said, it has signed an MOU to develop a 1 Gigawatt Green Hydrogen project. This initiative would involve an estimated investment of ₹30,000 crore, the company said.

For power generation, Essar Power has announced an additional investment of ₹16,000 crore for Phase-II expansion at its Salaya Power Plant.

In the port sector, Essar Ports will transform its Salaya port into a logistics hub with an investment of ₹10,000 crore.

