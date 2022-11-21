Essar firms conclude $2.05 billion sale deal with AM/NS

November 21, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Mumbai

Essar says asset monetisation programme complete

The Hindu Bureau

Essar Ports & Terminals Ltd. (EPTL) and Essar Power Ltd. (EPL) said on Monday they had concluded the $2.05 billion (₹16,500 crore) sale of captive ports and power assets located in Hazira and Paradip to Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India Ltd (AM/NS).

ADVERTISEMENT

The sale consisted of infra assets, which include a 270 MW power plant and 25 MPTA port at Hazira, Gujarat, and a 12 MPTA port at Paradip, Odisha.

Trending

  1. Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
  2. Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
  3. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  5. On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict

“Essar has concluded its asset monetisation programme and completed the debt repayment of $25 billion (₹2 lakh crore) effectively making the group debt-free from Indian banks and financial institutions.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rewant Ruia, director, Essar Ports Terminals Ltd., said, “In a planned and strategic manner, we have monetised assets that we built over last 30 years. We are now reinvesting in our existing operations and in building new assets, both in India and overseas, with more efficient, latest and carbon neutral new-age technologies, which will be sustainable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US