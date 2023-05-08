Essar firm invests in tech to boost coal bed methane production

May 08, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd. (EOGEPL), which is into hydrocarbon (coal bed methane) said it had invested an unspecified amount in Microbial eCBM technology to boost CBM production.

“This initiative is in line with EOGEPL’s commitment to invest in R&D and improve operations,” the company said in a statement.

The company has collaborated with The Energy & Resources Institute (TERI) and ONGC Energy Centre (OEC) to establish the potential of eCBM Microbial technology in the Raniganj-East Block of the company.

“The feasibility test of the technique has been completed in collaboration with TERI-OEC, and parallelly R&D is going on for full-field application,” the company added.

Pankaj Kalra, CEO, EOGEPL said, “After extensive study, eCBM Microbial stimulation has been completed in five wells of Raniganj-East Block of the company.”

These wells would be monitored for the coming three to six months, and based on the results, along with final optimisation of design, EOGEPL would implement the technology on a large scale to maximise gas yield and improve reserves base, he said.

The microbial treatment is one of the “enhanced recovery methods” used in the oil and gas industry to increase reserves.

With the introduction of the microbial stimulation technology, an upsurge in production of CBM gas is expected, while improving the reserve base by up to 10%, the company said.

EOGEPL said it had so far invested ₹5,000 crore in exploration for commercial development of the Raniganj CBM Block and was the only E&P company in India to produce over 80 BCF of CBM till date.

The company plans to invest an additional ₹2,000 crore to enhance its reserve base and ramping up CBM production to contribute at least 5% to India’s total gas production.