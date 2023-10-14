ADVERTISEMENT

ESIC added 19.42 lakh new members in August 2023

October 14, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:13 am IST - New Delhi

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 3.73 lakh in August, 2023.

PTI

Around 24,849 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation in the month of August, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 19.42 lakh new subscribers in August,” according to provisional payroll data.

"The provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 19.42 lakh new employees have been added in the month of August, 2023," the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement on October 13.

According to the data, around 24,849 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation in the month of August, 2023, thus ensuring more coverage.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Data revealed that more jobs have been generated for the youth of the nation, as out of the total 19.42 lakh employees added during the month, 9.22 lakh employees up to the age group of 25 years constitute new registrations, which is 47.48% of the total employees.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 3.73 lakh in August, 2023. The data shows that a total 75 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of August, 2023.

It shows that ESIC is committed to deliver its benefits to every section of the society, it stated. The payroll data is provisional since data generation is a continuous exercise.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US