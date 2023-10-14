HamberMenu
ESIC added 19.42 lakh new members in August 2023

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 3.73 lakh in August, 2023.

October 14, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:13 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Around 24,849 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation in the month of August, 2023.

Around 24,849 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation in the month of August, 2023.

“The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 19.42 lakh new subscribers in August,” according to provisional payroll data.

"The provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 19.42 lakh new employees have been added in the month of August, 2023," the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement on October 13.

According to the data, around 24,849 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation in the month of August, 2023, thus ensuring more coverage.

Data revealed that more jobs have been generated for the youth of the nation, as out of the total 19.42 lakh employees added during the month, 9.22 lakh employees up to the age group of 25 years constitute new registrations, which is 47.48% of the total employees.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 3.73 lakh in August, 2023. The data shows that a total 75 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of August, 2023.

It shows that ESIC is committed to deliver its benefits to every section of the society, it stated. The payroll data is provisional since data generation is a continuous exercise.

