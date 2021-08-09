ESFB unveilspogramme for budding fintech entrepreneurs

CHENNAI

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. (ESFB) has introduced an unique programme ‘Equitech’ (Equitas Fintech Accelerator Programme) to help budding fintech entrepreneurs to be mentored by industry experts and venture capitalists.

The programme was launched on August 7 and the application process for the enrolment has commenced. Equitech will help fintechs to reach the next level and take its product to the market in a more targeted manner, it said in a statement.

Equitech will be focusing on banking technology such as payments, lending, CASA, transaction banking, API banking, governance and regulations as well as other technologies such as agri-tech, banking tech, clean energy, government technology and other horizontal segments across key focus areas.

Equitas will provide the necessary support required from legal and regulatory aspects. The selected fintech may also get to service Equitas SFB either as their first commercial business partner or as a co-brand partner.

“The programme is unique and carefully planned to support the growing entrepreneurs to achieve their goal and benefit the society,” said Murali Vaidyanathan, senior president and country head – branch banking - liabilities, products and wealth.