Eroute receives RBI nod to offer prepaid instruments

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has authorised fintech firm Eroute Technologies Pvt. Ltd. to start operations of semi-closed, pre-paid instruments in the country. This would enable the firm to unveil payment solutions targeted at addressing the specific needs of various consumer segments. It is also pursuing co-branded payment solutions with consumer firms, Eroute said.

Sanjeev Pandey, MD & CEO said “Amidst the outbreak of COVID pandemic, digital payments have become crucial for the people and the government to fight COVID-19 spread between human and human.”

“In such unprecedented times, we will focus on enriching payment experiences across sections of our society by offering safe, secure and reliable payment solutions to match the lifestyle of our users,,” he said..

Abhishek Saxena, directorand COO said the firm has partnered with over 30 brands to benefit users with exclusive offers and co-promotions.