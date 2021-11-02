Eros Now, Facebook partner for month-long Bollywood film fest on FB Watch

Eros Now on Tuesday announced the launch of a month-long Bollywood Film Festival on Facebook Watch this Deepavali. As part of this collaboration, Eros Now will premiere a movie every day from its library of more than 12,000 Indian films and stream it on Eros Now’s Facebook page from November 3 to December 2, the company said in a statement.

It added that the movies would be powered by Mzaalo, a blockchain-based video streaming application in the gamified video and entertainment ecosystem.

Ramakrishnan Laxman, senior VP, Marketing, Eros Now said, “Our data science led research indicates that Bollywood movies have a strong repeat watch value. And during festival season, this repeat viewing increases many folds. With people preferring to stream long form content on their devices now a days, this partnership with Facebook allows us to extend the joy of watching the old and new gems of Bollywood this Deepavali to billions of social savvy audiences.”

The movies which will be streamed include Tere Naam, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Cocktail, Love Aajkal, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Raanjhanaa, Manmarziyaa, Vicky Donor and Hathi Mere Sathi.

Paras Sharma, Director, Media Partnerships, Facebook India said, “Our focus in India with Facebook Watch has been reflective of the diverse consumer tastes in the country. With movies and cinema being extremely popular with our community, we are excited to partner with Eros Now to enable fans to watch their favourite Bollywood movies on Facebook Watch.”