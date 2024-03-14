GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eris to acquire Biocon Biologics’ India branded formulations business for ₹1,242 crore

March 14, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Eris Lifesciences Ltd. has announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Biocon Biologics’ India branded formulation business for ₹1,242 crore.

“The acquisition brings two major insulin brands – Basalog and Insugen – into the Eris fold. These are the largest Indian brands in their respective segments with market shares of over 10%,” Eris Lifesciences said in a statement. “With this acquisition, Eris’s Diabetes care franchise will soon reach ₹1,000 crore in revenue and become the fifth largest diabetes portfolio in India. This acquisition will also mark Eris’ entry into Oncology and Critical Care,” the company added. As part of this deal Eris has signed a 10-year supply agreement with Biocon Biologics Ltd. Under this agreement, the Biocon product range will continue to be manufactured and supplied to Eris for commercialisation in India.  This acquisition also provides immediate synergies with the recently acquired Swiss Parenterals business. The Biocon product range can be quickly scaled up by leveraging the product portfolio of Swiss, which consists of 240+ unique molecules. The combination of the two deals also provides margin expansion opportunities through insourcing/ technology transfer of manufacturing to Swiss’ facilities.

Amit Bakshi, Chairman & Managing Director, Eris Lifesciences Ltd., said, “This deal, combined with the acquisition of Swiss Parenterals that we announced last month will turbocharge our entry into the ₹30,000 crore India Branded Injectables market and pave the way for our next ₹1,000 crore vertical in the next 3-4 years.”  “Over the last 2 years we have added a number of strategic growth engines to our portfolio and now we have all the building blocks in place to be able to achieve our target of ₹5,000 crore revenue over the next 3-4 years,” he added.

