Ericsson to create 2,000 new jobs in Pune

December 19, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ericsson on Monday said it would scale up its production capacity and operations in Pune to meet the needs of 5G network deployments in India.

The production ramp-up would expand operations with high-technology production and would also generate fresh employment for around 2,000 people in the Pune, the company said in a statement.

Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson said, “As 5G gets introduced in India, we are ramping up production of our 5G telecom equipment here in a phased manner, to support the network deployments of telecom service providers.’‘

“With our experience of deploying 5G in more than 50 countries, we look forward to the opportunity of helping our partners to seamlessly transition to 5G,” he further said.

To increase flexibility and speed in bringing products into the market, Ericsson India was also establishing a technology center, the company said.

The centre would focus on new product introduction and production engineering to secure high-quality standards, testing/integration, and supply preparations on early-phase products, as well as operational support to ensure efficient 5G development and deployment in India.

Ericsson, the first telecom vendor to set up manufacturing in India in 1994, manufactures equipment with Jabil that includes 4G and 5G radios, RAN Compute as well as microwave products.

5G subscriptions in the country are expected to rapidly increase to reach around 690 million by the end of 2028, according to the Ericsson Mobility Report released in November 2022.