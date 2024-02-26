GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ericsson deploys ‘Massive MIMO 5G radios’ for Airtel across 12 telecom circles

Airtel’s deployment included energy-efficient Radio System products and solutions for 5G Radio Access Network and MINI-LINK (microwave) mobile transport portfolios from Ericsson

February 26, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Head of Market Area-SE Asia, Nunzio Mirtillo addressing a press conference at showcasing live 5G demos, in New Delhi on Friday.

Head of Market Area-SE Asia, Nunzio Mirtillo addressing a press conference at showcasing live 5G demos, in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ericsson deployed 100,000 ‘Massive MIMO 5G radios’ for Bharti Airtel across 12 circles of the carrier in 500 days, the Swedish networking and telecommunications firm said on Monday.

MIMO (multiple input, multiple output) is an advanced radio technology that creates the data capacity of a narrowband network without requiring more spectrum. Airtel’s deployment included energy-efficient Radio System products and solutions for 5G Radio Access Network and MINI-LINK (microwave) mobile transport portfolios from Ericsson.

Nunzio Mirtillo, Senior VP and Head, Marketing, Southeast Asia and India, Ericsson said, “With this successful deployment...we remain dedicated to supporting Airtel in delivering a superior 5G experience to customers across India.”

“We have over 65 million customers on our network who are now enjoying blazing fast unlimited 5G data at no additional cost,” said Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel 5G plus service is available across districts in the length and breadth of the country and is on track to cover the entire country by March 2024, Mr. Sekhon added.

In October 2023, the two companies announced the successful testing of Ericsson’s pre-commercial Reduced Capability (RedCap) software on Airtel’s 5G network collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Airtel said, this represented the first validation of RedCap in India.

Related Topics

telecommunication service / telecommunication equipment

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.