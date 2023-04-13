Equity MF inflows surge to one-year high of ₹20,534 crore

April 13, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MUMBAI

Net investments into equity and equity related schemes saw inflows of ₹20,534.21 crore in March 2023, the highest in a year, according to data released by Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

This a 31% increase as compared with inflows of ₹15,685.57 crore in February 2023. Due to sell witnessed in debt and hybrid funds, open-ended MFs saw net outflows of ₹21,693.91 crore, the highest outflow in six months.

N.S. Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI said, “India and its growing investor base continues to put faith in the equity markets via the mutual funds route. Equity oriented mutual funds registered a net inflow of over ₹2,00,000 crore in FY22-23.”

“SIP inflows continue to soar, breaking the record on a month-on-month basis – it would not be an overkill to say that the retail investor is the hero of the markets. The spike in investors witnessed in the post pandemic period, despite the volatility due to global geo-political reasons and inflation, is also a cue to resilient investor behaviour.” Mr. Venkatesh said, “Investors should look at debt funds beyond tax efficiency, these funds also provide investors with real-time liquidity enabling the investor to withdraw money within a day. In the long term the debt fund offers the benefit of interest rate movements. Investors must look at a balanced portfolio with debt funds in their kitty.”

In March 2023, the mutual fund industry had Net Asset Under Management (AUM) of ₹39,42,031 crore, while Average Asset Under Management (AAUM) was at ₹40,04,638 crore.

Retail AUM (Equity + Hybrid + Solution Oriented Schemes) stood at ₹20,34,533 crore for March 2023, with an Average AUM of ₹20,45,632 crore. The number of retail scheme folios (Equity + Hybrid + Solution Oriented Schemes) were 11,64,81,361. Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contribution stood at ₹14,276.06 crore. Mutual Fund Folios reached an all-time high of 14,57,30,600 with Retail MF Folios also at an all-time high, AMFI said..

The number of SIP accounts stood at 6,35,99,116 for March 2023 compared to 6,28,26,035 in February 2023. The SIP AUM was ₹6,83,296.24 crore for February 2023, compared to ₹6,74,414.92 crore in February. The number of new SIPs registered in March 2023 were 21,65,516 A total of 43 schemes were introduced, including 22 open-ended and 21 close-ended schemes, raising a total of ₹8,496 crore.