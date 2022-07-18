Business

Equity indices jump; IT, banking stocks lead gains

“Markets are largely mirroring their global counterparts, especially the U.S., while domestic factors like macroeconomic data and earnings cause volatile swings in between,” said Ajit Mishra, vice-president, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

| Photo Credit: PAUL NORONHA

India’s equity markets on Monday surged about 1.4% following global trends, with technology and banking stocks witnessing gains.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 760.37%, or 1.41%, to 54,521.15 points. Stocks that increased the most include IndusInd Bank (4.36%), Infosys (4.16%), Tech Mahindra (3.54%), Bajaj Finserv (3.44%), Axis Bank (3.31%) and Kotak Bank (3.25%).

The NSE Nifty 50 index too surged 229.30 points, or 1.43%, to 16,278.50.

Narendra Solanki, head, Fundamental Research - Anand Rathi Investment Services, said, “Sentiments were upbeat as a private report suggests that the income of farmers has grown in the range of 1.3-1.7 times in FY22 from the FY18 levels on an average, while grain exports soared to over $ 50 billion.”

“For certain crops in some States (like soyabean in Maharashtra and cotton in Karnataka) farmers’ income has more than doubled in FY22 from FY18 levels,” he added.


