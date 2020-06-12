Equities yo-yo, FPIs net sell ₹1,311-cr. shares

Equities witnessed an extremely volatile session on Friday with the benchmark Sensex trading in a range of more than 1,500 points during the day on the back of global trends.

The 30-share Sensex, which fell almost 1,200 points intraday to 32,348.10, staged a smart rally to close at 33,780.89, higher by 242.52 points.

Stocks such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, M&M, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel contributed the maximum to the day’s gains. The broader Nifty rose 70.90 points to close at 9,972.90. A strong opening in the European markets played a key role in market recovery. Foreign portfolio investors, however, net sold shares worth ₹1,311 crore on Friday.

Incidentally, many of the side counters lost ground as 1,264 stocks declined on the BSE versus 1,235 gainers. In the Sensex pack, 13 stocks closed in negative territory.