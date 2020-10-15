Equitas to cut stake in banking arm to 40% via M&A

IPO price band to be ₹32-₹33 a share

Equitas Holdings Ltd. (EHL), is planning to reduce the stake in its banking arm to 40% by way of mergers/acquisitions (M&A) and bulk sale by September 2021, said a top official.

“Currently, we hold 95.49% stake in Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. (SFB). It will come down to 82-83% after the current initial public offering,” said P.N. Vasudevan, MD & CEO, Equitas SFB.

“As per RBI norms, we have to bring it down to 40% in five years. We have time till September 2021. For this, EHL will go for M&A and bulk stake sale,” he said.

According to Mr. Vasudevan, Equitas SFB would be the third small finance bank to get listed on the bourses after Ujjivan SFB and AU Small Finance Bank.

Equitas SFB will enter the capital market on October 20 with a fresh issue aggregating to ₹280 crore and an offer for sale of up to 7,20,00,000 equity shares by EHL in the price band of ₹32-₹33 apiece. The shares will be listed on the NSE and BSE.

The proceeds would be used to augment the bank’s tier-I capital base.

Queried on the reduction in IPO size to about ₹500 crore from ₹1,000 crore, he cited the current market conditions and sufficiency of funds with the bank as reasons.