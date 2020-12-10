Equitas Small Finance Bank offers 3-in-1 account

10 December 2020 21:51 IST

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, (SFB) has launched a 3-in-1 account, which allows its customers to invest in wide variety of financial product using a single platform.

A 3-in1 account (savings +trading+ demat) will help the customers to keep all their banking and financial investments under one umbrella entity. The bank will provide stock broking and demat services through referral arrangement with brokerage firms for trading and depository services, it said in a release.

Murali Vaidyanathan, president and country head-branch banking, liabilities, product & wealth, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd., said the financial products offered through the 3-in-1 account includes direct equity and F&O trading, MF investment across all AMCs, ETFs, corporate FDs, corporate bonds, government bonds, insurance products, National Pension Scheme (NPS) and initial public offerings.

