Business

Equitas Small Finance Bank offers 3-in-1 account

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, (SFB) has launched a 3-in-1 account, which allows its customers to invest in wide variety of financial product using a single platform.

A 3-in1 account (savings +trading+ demat) will help the customers to keep all their banking and financial investments under one umbrella entity. The bank will provide stock broking and demat services through referral arrangement with brokerage firms for trading and depository services, it said in a release.

Murali Vaidyanathan, president and country head-branch banking, liabilities, product & wealth, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd., said the financial products offered through the 3-in-1 account includes direct equity and F&O trading, MF investment across all AMCs, ETFs, corporate FDs, corporate bonds, government bonds, insurance products, National Pension Scheme (NPS) and initial public offerings.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2020 9:55:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/equitas-small-finance-bank-offers-3-in-1-account/article33301975.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY