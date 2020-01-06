Equitas SFB waives non-maintenance fees for SB a/c

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. (SFB) has waived non-maintenance charges on all savings accounts with effect from January 1, 2020. The bank also offers lower transaction charges to customers.

Equitas SFB offers interest rates up to 7.5% per annum on savings deposits, up to 8.25% per annum on fixed deposits and 0.60% extra for senior citizens on all deposits. Further, premature closure and partial withdrawal is permitted for senior citizens.

“The bank has introduced facial recognition feature for transaction authentication on its mobile banking application,” said V. Murali, president & country head — branch banking, liabilities, product & wealth, Equitas SFB.