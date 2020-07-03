Equitas SFB unveils video call KYC account

Chennai

03 July 2020 22:49 IST

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. (SFB) has unveiled a video KYC account. With this facility, any person, anywhere in the country, can open a savings account with Equitas SFB, complete the full KYC through a video call with the bank, said the SFB in a statement.

This web application is designed to conduct a remote verification process through a video call. The video call has to be triggered from the relationship executive’s domain and the recording will be stored. The customer has to submit Aadhaar and PAN details on the video call for the bank to verify,

Equitas has revamped its mobile banking application to deliver most of the services over the app. Further work is on to incorporate the remaining services also in the application.

“Today, Equitas SFB is bringing in a new digital banking experience to its customers. The new video KYC account is a step forward towards our vision,” said Murali Vaidyanathan, president and country head - branch banking, liabilities, product and wealth, Equitas SFB.

“This will ensure contact-less and an hassle-free account opening and transactions for customers,” he added.