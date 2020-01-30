Equitas SFB Q3 profit rises by 51%

Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB) has reported a 51% increase in its standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December 2019 to ₹94 crore. During the quarter, net interest income grew by 23% to ₹384 crore while net interest margin stood at 9.17%. Provisions and loan loss charges stood at ₹40.5 crore, it said. Gross non-performing assets dropped to 2.86% from 3.14% and net NPAs to 1.73% (1.77%). Disbursement grew 36% and advances 37%. Micro finance stood at 24% of total advances; 75% of the overall advances were towards secured loans, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Retail term deposit grew by 153% at ₹3,075 crore. Total deposits crossed ₹10,400 crore. Customer deposits as a percentage of total borrowings stood at a 64%. CASA stood at ₹2,196 crore, the release said.

The Reserve Bank of India has permitted ESFB to open 12 new branches, appoint 86 business correspondents and convert 142 asset centres into banking outlets, the bank said in a statement.

With regard to the listing of the shares of ESFB on stock exchanges, the parent company said it was confident of getting ESFB listed by by March 31, 2020., it added.