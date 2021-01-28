Equitas SFB Q3 net rises 18% to ₹111 crore

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. has reported a 18% increase in standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December to ₹111 crore. The lender posted a net interest income of ₹484 crore as against ₹384 crore, and the net interest margin was 8.47%, according to a regulatory filing.

Gross NPA declined to 2.27% from 3.01%, while net NPA to 0.65% from 1.73%. The bank has not classified any NPAs since August 31. If the bank had classified borrower accounts as NPA after August 31, the GNPA ratio and NNPA ratio would have been 4.16% and 1.71% respectively.

During the period, the lender reported collection efficiency of 105% and billing efficiency of 89% respectively. Total advances saw a 19% growth at ₹17,373 crore and disbursement reached 80% pre-Covids level at ₹2,461 crore.