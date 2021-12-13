Equitas SFB, Chola unveil health cover for women

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. has partnered Cholamandalam MS General Insurance to introduce the Chola Sarva Shakti Policy, a women-specific health insurance policy to empower women. The policy benefits include insurance in case of personal accidents or any health crisis, health indemnity and maternity cover and support for child’s education, it said in a statement.

The policy also covers EMI benefit to the insured in case of termination or temporary suspension from employment owing to health problems, helping-hand cover for the insured’s hospitalisation period as well as genetic testing for mother and child.

V. Suryanarayanan, MD, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance said: “Chola Sarva Shakti is a health indemnity insurance product created after a careful study of the medical needs of women.”