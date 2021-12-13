Business

Equitas SFB, Chola unveil health cover for women

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. has partnered Cholamandalam MS General Insurance to introduce the Chola Sarva Shakti Policy, a women-specific health insurance policy to empower women. The policy benefits include insurance in case of personal accidents or any health crisis, health indemnity and maternity cover and support for child’s education, it said in a statement.

The policy also covers EMI benefit to the insured in case of termination or temporary suspension from employment owing to health problems, helping-hand cover for the insured’s hospitalisation period as well as genetic testing for mother and child.

V. Suryanarayanan, MD, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance said: “Chola Sarva Shakti is a health indemnity insurance product created after a careful study of the medical needs of women.”


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2021 10:31:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/equitas-sfb-chola-unveil-health-cover-for-women/article37947340.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY